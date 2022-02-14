Menu Content

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Come to to End Sunday

Written: 2022-02-20 12:09:42Updated: 2022-02-20 13:39:29

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Come to to End Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics comes to an end on Sunday after a 17-day run.

The games held amid the COVID-19 pandemic will wrap up with a closing ceremony at the National Stadium in Beijing at 9 p.m. Korea time.

About 29-hundred athletes from 91 countries competed for 109 medals from February 4.

Team Korea finished in 14th place in the medal tally with a total of nine medals, including two gold, five silver and two bronze medals. It aimed to finish in the top 15 with one or two gold medals.

Speed skaters Chung Jae-won and Lee Seung-hoon added silver and bronze medals in the men's mass start event on Saturday.

In particular, Lee, the defending champion in the event, became South Korea's most decorated Winter Olympian with six medals under his belt – two gold, three silver, and one bronze. He is tied with two Summer Olympians for most medals by a South Korean – pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh and archer Kim Soo-nyung.

The next winter Olympics will be held in 2026 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy.
