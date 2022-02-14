Lee Canvasses in Gyeonggi, Yoon Prepares for TV Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

Major presidential candidates continued campaigning this weekend or prepared for a TV debate.The ruling Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will continue to woo voters in Gyeonggi Province for a second day on Sunday.Lee visited Suwon in Gyeonggi Province on Sunday morning and appealed to voters, stressing achievements that he made as the provincial governor.He plans to visit the southern provincial city of Anyang on Sunday afternoon to deliver a speech on the development of the region.Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, who canvassed in the southeastern region for the past two days, plans to spend Sunday preparing for a TV debate set for Monday.The nation's election law requires candidates to have at least three TV debates hosted by the National Election Commission and Monday's event marks the first. The candidates will hold a televised debate on economic issues.The Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung will woo voters in southern Seoul, while People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo will resume campaigning in the Hongdae area in Seoul to meet with young voters.