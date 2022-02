Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur’s combination of South Korean forward Son Heung-min and his colleague Harry Kane has matched the all-time Premier League record.Kane netted a goal off a cross from Son in the second half of Tottenham’s 3-2 victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.It was the duo's 36th goal combination in the league, matching the all-time Premier League record held by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for Chelsea. The pair are one goal away from becoming the best partnership in league history.Son set up for another goal in the game, recording nine goals and five assists so far this season.