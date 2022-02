Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party has announced the collapse of the unified candidacy with Yoon SukYeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).The announcement came a week after Ahn officially proposed uniting the candidacy with Yoon to ensure a landslide victory of the opposition bloc in the March 9 presidential election.Ahn said on Sunday in a press conference that he made the proposal a week ago, but Yoon has given no response.By not responding to Ahn's offer and spreading fake news about him instead, Ahn said that the PPP clearly showed it has no intent or sincerity to unify the candidacy.Ahn concluded on Saturday that it is meaningless for him to wait any longer for Yoon's response, adding that he will pursue his own path even though it will be difficult.