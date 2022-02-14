2022 Beijing Winter Olympics End 17-Day Run

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, held amid a pandemic, concluded its 17-day run with the closing ceremony on Sunday.Around 29-hundred athletes from 91 countries competed for 109 gold medals. Over 13-hundred of the athletes were women, accounting for a record high of 45-point-four percent. This edition of the Winter Olympics featured the debut appearances of countries with warmer climates such as Saudi Arabia and Haiti.Despite suffering from several controversial refereeing decisions, Team Korea was the 14th most successful participant at the Games. In taking home a total of nine medals including two gold, five silver and two bronze, it achieved its goal of finishing in the top 15 with one or two gold medals.The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee had earlier sought to appeal refereeing decisions with the Court of Arbitration for Sport after short track speed skaters Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo were disqualified in the men's one-thousand meter semifinals.On Sunday, however, committee president Lee Kee-heung said it has decided not to appeal. He also expressed intent to propose co-hosting the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics with North Korea, which is currently set to take place in South Korea's Gangwon Province.The closing ceremony was held at Beijing's National Stadium at 9 p.m. Korea time. The 100 minute event was directed by famed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou.The next Winter Olympics in 2026 will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy. This will be Italy’s third time hosting the Winter Games, having previously welcomed athletes in 1956 and 2006.