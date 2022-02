Photo : YONHAP News

The four major presidential candidates will take part in a televised debate on Monday, the first since the official campaign period kicked off last Tuesday.Participating in the debate are Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party.The TV debate is set to begin at 8 p.m. at broadcaster MBC in Seoul.This is the third TV debate among the four candidates and the first hosted by the National Election Commission(NEC).In the two-hour event, the candidates will clash over economic policies in the pandemic era and the direction of the economic policies of a new government.The NEC is scheduled to hold its second TV debate on Friday, during which the candidates will discuss politics, with a third debate next Wednesday covering social issues.