Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Sunday to discuss the Ukraine crisis and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.The meeting, presided over by national security adviser Suh Hoon, was attended by vice ministers from relevant ministries.Meeting attendees analyzed recent military movements on the Ukrainian border, diplomatic posturing by the United States, Russia and the European Union as well as the potential economic repercussions from the instability.The NSC meeting also re-assessed measures to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals and businesses in Ukraine.The participants then analyzed the peninsular situation after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and discussed approaches to international coordination that could facilitate dialogue with North Korea.