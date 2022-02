Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, Pfizer's COVID-19 oral treatment Paxlovid will also be available to people 40 and older with underlying medical conditions.Eligibility for the antiviral pill was initially limited to people with weak immune systems and seniors aged 65 and above, but health authorities expanded eligibility to individuals aged 40 and above with underlying conditions.The government lowered the age qualification to 60 last month before lowering it again early this month to include people over 50 with underlying ailments.Starting Monday, respiratory clinics are permitted to prescribe the pill.Paxlovid was first administered to COVID-19 patients at home and at treatment centers on January 14, with expanded distribution to nursing homes and hospitals not long after.