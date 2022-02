Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized delivery workers of the country's leading logistics firm CJ Logistics will hold a massive rally on Monday in central Seoul.The parcel delivery union, a member of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), plans to stage the rally at 2 p.m. at the Cheonggye Plaza in Seoul.The protesters will ask the firm to implement its agreement with the government to improve working conditions for delivery workers and accept calls for dialogue.A union official said that about two-thousand people will attend the rally, being held in conjunction with the minor opposition Justice Party's election campaign.The union, which has been staging a strike for about two months, plans to consider extending the strike to other logistics companies unless CJ management accepts calls for discussions.