Top Diplomat to Depart for EU Forum on Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Written: 2022-02-21 09:49:00Updated: 2022-02-21 10:12:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will depart for France on Monday to attend a ministerial-level forum on Indo-Pacific cooperation.

The EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific is set to commence on Tuesday in Paris.

Minister Chung will attend the meeting to discuss the Korean Peninsula issues and ways to enhance cooperation with other countries in the region.

The meeting, hosted by France as the current president of the Council of the European Union, will reportedly bring together 57 countries from the Indo-Pacific region. In addition to regional issues, the participants are expected to exchange opinions on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After the forum, Chung is scheduled to meet with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. The meeting likely concerns Japan's pursuit of a UNESCO World Heritage designation for the controversial Sado mine.

The top diplomat will also hold separate bilateral talks with Sweden, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and India on Tuesday and Wednesday.
