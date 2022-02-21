Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall below 100,000, Total Caseload Tops 2 Mln.

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 100-thousand for the first time in four days, while the number of critical cases rose to 480.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 95-thousand-362 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 144 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to two million-58-thousand-184.The grim milestone of two million cases was reached only a fortnight after the one million mark was surpassed on February 6 amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. It took almost two years for the nation to report one million cumulative cases since it reported its first coronavirus case on January 20.The daily tally fell below 100-thousand after surpassing the mark for three days in a row, attributed to fewer tests over the weekend.The figure increased one-point-seven times from a week ago and two-point-seven times from two weeks ago.With the soaring infections, the number of critical patients rose by 41 to 480, the highest since January 20.The ICU occupancy rate for critical COVID-19 patients also rose by two-point-nine percentage points to 35-point-four percent nationwide as of 5 p.m. Sunday.Forty-five deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to seven-thousand-450. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-36 percent.The number of home-treatment patients rose by about 19-thousand to nearly 470-thousand.