UN Human Rights Rapporteur Visits Cheorwon for 1st Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights, Tomas Ojea Quintana, visited Cheorwon in Gangwon Province on Saturday.It marked the first time the UN official visited Cheorwon County, having previously visited South Korea six times. Immediately adjacent to the border with North Korea, the county is home to the Civil Control Line.Quintana met with residents living in areas near the inter-Korean border, including Cheorwon, Yeoncheon, Paju, Gimpo and Ganghwa Island, listening intently to their concerns about campaigns by defector groups sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.The special rapporteur indicated that if the anti-Pyongyang leaflets affect border areas, their distribution could justifiably be limited.He said that when asked about a South Korean law that bans sending such leaflets into the North, he had told the media that the freedom of expression can be limited in cases that pose danger to national security or residents in border areas.Quintana explained that the clause he viewed as problematic in the South Korean law was the imprisonment of those who send propaganda leaflets across the border, with a maximum sentence of three years.