DP Aims to Pass Expanded Extra Budget Bill on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Yun Ho-jung said that, following consultations with the government, the party has decided to expand the government's supplementary budget plan by three-point-three trillion won to a new sum of 17-point-three trillion won.Yoon made the remark on Monday at party headquarters in Seoul after he announced the party will introduce the bill in a plenary session later in the day, during which it intends to pass the bill aimed at supporting small businesses hit by pandemic restrictions.Yun also denounced the main opposition People Power Party for protesting the DP’s move to unilaterally pass the extra budget bill out of the parliamentary budget committee last Saturday.The DP floor leader said the party is aware that the extra budget is not enough to address the people’s hardships resulting from the prolonged pandemic. However, he stressed that urgent matters must first be addressed to alleviate the immediate struggles stemming from the crisis.He said once the presidential elections are over, the party will aim to raise the lower limit of compensation payouts and launch discussions on widening the scope of those eligible to receive such compensation.