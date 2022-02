Photo : YONHAP News

The election committee chief of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), Kwon Young-se, says the party will continue to work toward achieving a transfer of power at the presidential office.Kwon made the remark to reporters on Monday in response to questions on minor opposition People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo's withdrawal of a proposal to field a single opposition candidate with PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol one day earlier.When asked to comment on continual criticism of Ahn by some PPP members, including party leader Lee Jun-seok, Kwon said various opinions can exist within a party, including those that oppose the majority opinion of fielding a single opposition candidate.On the possibility of the party making strides to field a single opposition candidate in the future, Kwon reiterated that the party will continuously make any needed effort toward a change in power.