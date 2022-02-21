'No Provocative Moves Detected from N. Korea Following End of Beijing Olympics'

Photo : YONHAP News

The military and government have yet to detect provocative moves by North Korea's military following the closing of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak told a regular briefing on Monday that the military is closely monitoring the North's ongoing winter military training and apparent preparations for a military parade in Pyongyang's Mirim airfield.Another military official told reporters that preparations remain in their initial stages, and that no significant developments have been identified at the Dongchang-ri rocket launch facility or Sinpo shipyard, a submarine construction site.Some analysts speculate that Pyongyang will likely resume armed protests, noting that the North had previously implied it will scrap its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and inter-continental ballistic missile tests.Having conducted seven rounds of missile tests since the start of the new year, North Korea seemingly refrained from provocative actions during the Olympics hosted by major ally China.Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo on Monday said the government will do its best to peacefully manage the situation on the Korean Peninsula, urging the North to choose dialogue and cooperation in the interest of peninsular peace and stability.