Rival Parties Agree to Approve Extra Budget Bill on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The top two political parties have agreed to approve the government's 14-trillion-won extra budget plan consisting of COVID-19 compensation for businesses and quarantine spending at a plenary session Monday evening.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) reached the agreement earlier on Monday during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.The two sides are expected to revise the budget bill to expand the total amount to around 17-point-five trillion won or more. Amendments to the bill include support for freelancers and workers under special contract, as well as adding a provision supplying self-testing kits to vulnerable groups. The plenary session is set to start at 6 p.m.After the two sides failed to narrow differences over the scope of quarantine aid for small businesses last week, the DP had unilaterally pushed the bill through the special budget and accounts committee on Saturday, prompting strong protest from the PPP.The PPP, however, appears to have determined that obstructing the passage of the extra budget could have an adverse effect in the upcoming election should voters blame the party for dragging out the bill's review, thereby delaying the distribution of COVID-19 support.