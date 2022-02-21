Menu Content

Culture

BTS Concert Series in March Approved for Max 45,000 Audience Members

Written: 2022-02-21 15:27:35Updated: 2022-02-21 16:43:26

Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop sensation BTS has been allowed to perform in front of a total of 45-thousand fans across three shows, in what will be the largest concert series since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures were made public on Monday by Democratic Party lawmaker Jeon Yong-gi, who requested related data from the culture ministry. 

Each of the Seoul concerts was approved for a maximum audience of 15-thousand people. 

The three concerts, titled "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul," are set to be held on March 10, 12 and 13 at the main stadium of the Jamsil Sports Complex. It will be the group's first in-person performance in Seoul since October 2019.

These will be the largest concerts by attendance, overtaking earlier shows in Seoul by trot legend Na Hoon-a and boy band NCT held on December 17 and 19 of last year, with each welcoming five-thousand fans.

Under current quarantine rules, up to 50 percent of seats are allowed to be filled for outdoor performances like the upcoming BTS concerts, with a maximum of four-thousand for indoor events. Admittance requires proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test certificate.
