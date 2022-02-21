US Military Completes Deployment of New Apache Helicopters on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States military has completed the deployment of its new Apache helicopters on the Korean Peninsula.According to the U.S. Army's Second Combat Aviation Brigade on Monday, the fielding of the AH-64E Version Six Apache helicopters were completed at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province last Wednesday.Lieutenant Colonel Peter Schmitt, the commander of the 4-2 Attack Helicopter Battalion under the brigade, said the latest version is far superior to prior generations considering its lethality, survivability, performance and maneuverability.While the brigade did not reveal the number of new helicopters, Voice of America(VOA) reported the Pentagon had earlier announced plans to deliver 24 units to U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) by the end of this month.The VOA report added that this is the first time the new Apache helicopters were deployed outside the mainland U.S.Developed by Boeing, the new helicopter weighs ten-point-one tons with a maximum achievable speed of 365 kilometers per hour and a combat radius of 480 kilometers. It is the first version to be equipped with the cognitive decision aiding system.