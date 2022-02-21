Menu Content

Wartime Forced Laborer Dies at 93 While Awaiting Court Decision

Written: 2022-02-21 15:46:54Updated: 2022-02-21 16:41:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahn Hee-soo, a victim of Japanese wartime forced labor, died on Monday morning as the Supreme Court was reviewing her case. 

The 93-year old passed early Monday morning in a hospital in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, according to a citizens group working closely with victims of the Korean Women's Volunteer Labour Corps.

Ahn and others were awaiting a final ruling from the nation's top court on a lawsuit filed against the Japanese firm Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation. She and others allege they were never compensated for labor they were forced into at a factory in 1944.   

A sixth grader at the time, Ahn said she experienced physical and mental pain from the difficult labor. She testified part of the work required her to transfer oil through her mouth using a funnel, which she sometimes swallowed. 

An initial lawsuit was filed against the company in Japan in 2003, in which the courts sided with Nachi-Fujikoshi in 2011. A suit in a Korean court in 2013 had ruled in the laborers' favor. 

Ahn’s family says they will continue with the lawsuit.
