Photo : KBS News

The government will build or renovate centers educating students on the Dokdo islets in each of the 17 major cities and provinces around the country.According to the education ministry on Monday, a new Dokdo center recently opened under the Gangwon Provincial Office of Education, while two more are expected to open in Busan and North Jeolla Province later this year.Existing venues in Incheon, Daejeon, and the provinces of Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong, South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang are set to be renovated.Schools nationwide designate one week annually as Dokdo Education Week, for which the ministry develops both online and offline study materials for students.In conjunction with the foreign and maritime ministries and civic groups, education authorities also plan to produce and distribute promotional materials on the islets.