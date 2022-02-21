Data: Avg. Wage Earner Made 3.2 Mln Won a Month in 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

The average wage earner in the country made three-point-two million won per month in 2020.According to data from Statistics Korea on Monday, the average in December 2020 was three-point-six percent higher than the average a year earlier. The median income stood at two-point-42 million won, up three-point-five percent on-year.Those making an average of one-point-five to two-point-five million won a month comprised 27-point-nine percent of total wage earners.The number of people earning less than 850-thousand won stood at 13-point-nine percent, while those earning 850-thousand to one-point-five million won equated to ten-point-two percent. These two statistical groups together accounted for 24-point-one percent of all wage earners.Those employed by conglomerates had an average monthly income of five-point-29 million won, followed by employees of small to medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) making an average two-point-59 million won.The income gap between genders remained, with men making an average three-point-71 million won, compared the two-point-47 million won earned on average by women.