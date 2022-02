Photo : KBS News

A social security agreement allowing citizens of South Korea and New Zealand to combine years of residency and employment in both countries for pension qualification will go into effect next month.According to the foreign ministry on Monday, the accord, which was signed in 2019, allows citizens to add contributions to the Korean pension system with years of residency in New Zealand when calculating their pension.New Zealanders are also granted the same rights when calculating their pension with respect to Korean residency.This is the latest in a series of bilateral social security agreements for Korea, bringing the total to 38 countries.