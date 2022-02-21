Moon Requests Understanding from Public after COVID-19 Guideline Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in asked for the public’s understanding regarding the latest changes to the COVID-19 guidelines on Monday, adding that the difficult decision was made after careful consideration.The request follows criticism of the latest policies lodged by fellow Democratic Party member and current presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who voiced concern that the new rules do not sufficiently consider the struggle of small business owners.Moon stated that it is difficult to determine the appropriate balance of measures when epidemiological experts express concerns that omicron has yet to reach its peak, as business owners express dissatisfaction over the meager extension of business hours.He added that, while the government is aware of the hardships business owners are enduring, the decision had to be made due to the rapidly increasing number of confirmed cases.At a campaign rally on Sunday, Lee pledged to push back the business curfew to midnight for patrons who have received booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to stimulate business.