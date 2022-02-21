Menu Content

DP to Unilaterally Pass Extra Budget Bill as Talks with PPP Break Down

2022-02-21

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will seek to pass an extra budget bill on its own on Monday evening after it failed to finalize a deal with the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) on the matter despite an earlier agreement. 

DP floor leader Yun Ho-jung disclosed the plan on Monday after unsuccessful talks with his PPP counterpart Kim Gi-hyeon presided over by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug. 

Yun said once the supplementary budget bill, which passed the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts over the weekend, is referred to the plenary session, the DP will submit a revised bill instead and pass it during the session. The plenary session will begin at 7 p.m., he said, citing the parliamentary speaker. 

According to DP’s deputy floor leader Han Byung-do, the revised budget bill will amount to around 16-point-nine trillion won, or three-point-three trillion won more than the government’s initial budget plan. 

The two rival parties had agreed earlier in the day to approve the extra budget plan consisting of COVID-19 compensation for businesses and quarantine spending at a plenary session Monday evening, with the size of the budget projected to be around 17-point-five trillion won or more.
