Photo : YONHAP News

As more countries are lifting their mask-wearing rules, South Korea looks to keep its preventive mandate for now.Senior health official Son Young-rae during a Monday media briefing said that the government is currently taking early-phase steps to transition the country from a COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic.Citing uncertainty surrounding when the current round of omicron-led infections will reach its peak, Son said the authorities will conservatively take measures until then, after which quarantine rules would be eased.He said lifting the mask mandate would be a last-phase measure to consider, stressing that mask-wearing is the most efficient measure per cost.Son's remarks come as some European countries, including the U.K. and France, as well as all continental U.S. states removed their mask-related regulations.