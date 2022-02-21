National Assembly Passes 16.9 Tln-won Extra Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a 16-point-nine trillion won extra budget bill aimed at supporting small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The assembly held a plenary session on Monday night to pass the bill as rival parties managed to reach an agreement on the amount of the budget increase at the eleventh hour.Monday’s bill saw a three-point-three trillion won increase over the government's initial proposal of 14 trillion won.The revisions included the allocation of an additional one-point-three trillion won for quarantine spending, along with an additional two trillion won for small merchants.Under the bill, about three-point-three million small merchants and self-employed people will receive three million won each in relief money starting Wednesday.About 400 billion won has been earmarked to support low-income artists or other freelance workers in the form of emergency support.The increased budget for quarantine spending will cover the cost of COVID-19 self-test kits and support for coronavirus patients’ living expenses.