National Assembly Passes 16.9 Tln-won Extra Budget Bill

The National Assembly has passed a 16-point-nine trillion won extra budget bill aimed at supporting small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The assembly held a plenary session on Monday night to pass the bill as rival parties managed to reach an agreement on the amount of the budget increase at the eleventh hour.
Monday’s bill saw a three-point-three trillion won increase over the government's initial proposal of 14 trillion won.
The revisions included the allocation of an additional one-point-three trillion won for quarantine spending, along with an additional two trillion won for small merchants.
Under the bill, about three-point-three million small merchants and self-employed people will receive three million won each in relief money starting Wednesday.
About 400 billion won has been earmarked to support low-income artists or other freelance workers in the form of emergency support.
The increased budget for quarantine spending will cover the cost of COVID-19 self-test kits and support for coronavirus patients’ living expenses.