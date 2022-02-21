Presidential Candidates Clash over Economic Policies in TV Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

The four major presidential candidates clashed over economic issues in the first of three TV debates hosted by the National Election Commission(NEC) on Monday.All of the candidates pledged active compensation for small merchants and the self-employed hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but contrasted sharply on the details.Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said the nation should provide retroactive and full compensation for the losses of small merchants and the self-employed.Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) agreed on the compensation in principle, but emphasized the importance of fiscal soundness.Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party criticized the two major parties for their populist policies. For his part, Ahn proposed that the nation create a special account for COVID-19 related spending, saying that extra budgets cannot be the solution.Yoon and Lee also clashed over the extra budget before launching offensives over the allegations surrounding their wives and the massive land development scandal in Seongnam, where Lee served as mayor.