N. Korean Leader Congratulates Xi on Successful Hosting of Winter Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly sent a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate China on the "successful" hosting of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.The North's official Korean Central News Agency said on Tuesday that in the message, Kim extended warm, heartfelt congratulations to Xi on the splendid proceeding of the games.Kim reportedly said that China has demonstrated its vigor through the event.He added that North Korea and China are repelling the hostile policies and military threats of the United States and its followers by strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation and unity.Kim sent a congratulatory message to Xi on February 4 as well, when the Olympics kicked off.North Korea did not take part in the Games citing what it called the "hostile forces' moves," as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Olympic Committee earlier suspended the North from the Beijing Olympics as punishment for refusing to participate in last year's Tokyo Games over COVID-19 concerns.