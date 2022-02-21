Menu Content

Politics

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, India Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties

Written: 2022-02-22 09:47:34Updated: 2022-02-22 10:33:53

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with his Indian counterpart on Monday in France to discuss ways to develop the bilateral relations of their countries. 

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Chung met with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Paris on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

In the meeting, the top diplomats held in-depth discussions on ways to expand bilateral relations and personnel exchanges between the two nations, as well as cooperation in international meetings and regional issues.

Chung and Jaishankar assessed that their nations are seeing development in their special strategic partnership and agreed to continuously seek ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to work toward reinstituting personnel exchanges, which have been blocked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said the top diplomats agreed to continue exchanges of high-level officials and continue to expand bilateral cooperation in various areas.
