Pres. Moon to Chair NSC Meeting Tues. to Discuss Ukraine Situation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will chair a standing committee meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Tuesday to discuss the Ukraine crisis.The presidential office said Moon will review the situation in Ukraine and discuss countermeasures in the meeting with officials from economy-related ministries as well as the ministries of foreign affairs and defense.The president’s move comes as the risk of military conflict in Ukraine is rising following media reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine for a "peacekeeping" operation. The reports said Putin issued the order on Monday after he formally recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in the eastern part of Ukraine.Following such reports, U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order sanctioning Russia for recognizing the two breakaway territories, while the European Union denounced Russia for violating international laws. The swift responses raised global concerns that war is imminent.During Tuesday’s NSC meeting, Moon is set to focus discussions on ways to ensure the safety of South Koreans in Ukraine and to minimize any damage inflicted on South Korean businesses.