Moon Instructs for Swift Disbursement of COVID Biz Aid with Approved Extra Budget

Written: 2022-02-22 12:17:12Updated: 2022-02-22 16:24:26

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for a swift enactment of the government's beefed-up extra budget plan after it was passed at the National Assembly the previous day.

Moon made the call while presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, calling for expeditiousness in distributing payouts to small business owners and the self-employed who suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, rival political parties in the 11th hour approved a 16-point-nine-trillion-won budget bill, which includes a second payout of three-million-won to each of the three-point-32 million business owners who reported a decline in sales.

While noting that both eligibility and compensation rate were expanded in the parliamentary budget review, Moon nonetheless urged officials to seek more ways to ease business owners' financial burden, including extending the maturity date on loans. 

The president also called for prompt implementation of portions of the budget enhancing the nation's quarantine capacity and financial aid for those infected with the virus.
