Moon: Ukraine's Sovereignty Must Be Respected

Written: 2022-02-22 15:06:13Updated: 2022-02-22 15:30:57

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, asserting that the world must seek a peaceful resolution to the urgently developing situation through dialogue.

He made the remarks during a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday, convened in response to reports of Russia deploying troops into two separatist regions of Ukraine for “peacekeeping” purposes. In a televised speech, President Vladimir Putin also claimed Ukraine was Russia's creation. 

The U.S. and western nations strongly condemn Russia's move as an infringement upon Ukraine's sovereignty and territory and a violation of international law, Moon said, prompting them to prepare sanctions to be imposed immediately.

He called for a unified global effort to resolve the crisis peacefully and quickly, declaring that South Korea, as a responsible member of the international community, will actively take part in such efforts.

President Moon also called for full-fledged efforts to protect South Korean nationals still in Ukraine, while also ordering detailed countermeasures against any potential economic fallout that could impact the domestic economy.
