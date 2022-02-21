Navy to Take Part in India-led Joint Maritime Exercise

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean Navy will take part in a multilateral maritime exercise led by India starting this Friday.According to a military official, the ROKS Gwangju(FFG-817), a Navy frigate carrying some one hundred troops, has been dispatched for India’s “Milan 2022” exercise slated to run from Feb. 25 through March 4.This is the first time Korea is participating in the Milan exercise. One official said the navy planned to join the previous exercise in 2020 but had to postpone due to the pandemic situation in India at the time.This year, 16 countries are sending fleets to the drill including the U.S., Japan, the U.K. and Australia. With thirty other countries present as observers, a total of 46 nations will be participating in some capacity.The exercise taking place on the Indian Ocean is aimed at improving counter-piracy missions, interoperability capabilities and sharing step-by-step procedures in responding to threats.Noting that all four members of the Quad security alliance are participating, some pundits speculate that the exercise may serve as a message to China, demonstrating the alliance's deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.