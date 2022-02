Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s main bourse dropped by more than one percent on Tuesday as many Asian stock markets sank over a further hike in oil prices amid fears over a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 37-point-01 points, or one-point-35 percent, on Tuesday, closing the day at two-thousand-706-point-79.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 16-point-14 points, or one-point-83 percent, to close at 868-point-11.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened zero-point-six won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-192-point-seven won.