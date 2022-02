Photo : YONHAP News

The National Institute of Biological Resources says that over 56-thousand species of living organisms inhabit the Korean Peninsula, according to its tally in December.Reporting to the environment ministry, the institute has been cataloging biodiversity since 1996, observing vertebrates, invertebrates, fungi, plants, birds and bacteria.In the latest estimate of 56-thousand-248 species, over 18-hundred are new additions. Last year alone saw the discovery of 436 species, including a salamander found on Geoje Island.Ninety new types of mosses have been identified in the flora category, while among insects, 140 new varieties and 420 undocumented species have been added to the list.The full list can be downloaded from the website species.nibr.go.kr from Wednesday.