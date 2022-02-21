Seoul Protests Japan's 'Takeshima Day' Celebrations

The Korean government has lodged its strong protest over so-called "Takeshima Day"celebrations held in Japan's Shimane Prefecture earlier on Tuesday.The Korean islets of Dokdo are claimed by Tokyo, which it calls Takeshima.Foreign ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam in a statement denounced what he called Japan's repeated, futile provocations in regards to Dokdo, and called on the country to abolish the event immediately.Noting that Dokdo is clearly South Korea's inherent territory historically, geographically and by international law, Choi stressed that the Tokyo government needs to stop making unreasonable claims to the South Korean islets and face history squarely with a humble attitude.The foreign ministry also summoned Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese embassy in Seoul, to convey the protest message.A deputy minister level official had attended the controversial "Takeshima Day" event earlier in the day in Shimane Prefecture.