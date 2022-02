Photo : YONHAP News

With military tension escalating in Ukraine, Seoul's foreign ministry convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the evacuation of 63 Korean nationals still in the eastern European country.A foreign ministry official said that, of the remaining 63 Koreans in Ukraine, 36 have expressed their intention to leave the country. The ministry expects more than ten people will evacuate this week and others may follow suit afterwards.The Korean embassy in Ukraine again posted a message on its website urging its nationals to depart for safer regions immediately.The Ministry of National Defense says it is closely monitoring the Ukraine situation and stands ready to help in the transport of people, should it receive such a request.The ministry says it can dispatch military transport aircraft in a timely manner to move Koreans abroad back home in the case of an emergency.