Quickly Spreading African Swine Fever Alarms Pig Farmers

Photo : YONHAP News

African swine fever(ASF), with a fatality rate close to 100 percent, is spreading rapidly in the southern direction, alarming local pig farmers.Occurring in wild boars, ASF cases had mostly been reported in the country's northern and eastern regions in the early stages of the outbreak. But the animal disease has shown signs of spreading south in recent months.In North Gyeongsang Province, wild boars infected with ASF were discovered for four straight days from February 16, although no infections have been reported in swine farms in the region. Most recently, on Sunday, nine boars infected with ASF were found dead in North Chungcheong Province.ASF is fatal to pigs, as no vaccines are yet available for their treatment.To prevent the further spread of the disease, southern provinces are hunting down wild boars and strengthening disinfection measures at local swine farms.The agriculture ministry will encourage over five thousand pig farms nationwide to set up quarantine facilities by April, as the virus is likely to spread more easily in the spring farming season.