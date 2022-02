Photo : YONHAP News

Entertainment company HYBE, home to the global K-pop band BTS, has reported over one trillion won in annual sales, becoming the first such agency to achieve the milestone.According to HYBE, preliminary calculations show the company's sales amounted to one-point-257 billion won in 2021, up 58 percent on-year. Operating profit rose 30-point-eight percent to 190 billion won, while net profit jumped by 62 percent to reach 141 billion won.Its concert sales recorded 49-point-seven billion won last year, a nearly ten-fold increase from 2020, thanks to BTS' successful concerts in Los Angeles late last year.HYBE plans to introduce non-fungible token(NFT) products and unveil new games this year to expand its scope of business.The entertainment agency is also planning overseas tours for BTS following the group's Seoul concerts scheduled for next month.