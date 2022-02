Photo : YONHAP News

Cash payouts for small business owners who incurred losses in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic will begin Wednesday.The Ministry of SMEs and Startups said that three-point-32 million small merchants will each receive three million won in relief money from Wednesday as the National Assembly passed an extra budget bill on Monday that included the provision.Eligible enterprises must have started business before December 15 of last year and are in operation as of January 17 of this year with annual sales below three billion won.Restaurants, cafes and indoor sport facilities, which were subject to the business curfew, may receive the payouts without providing any documentation proving lost revenue.Hair salons and other businesses that suffered a decline in sales are also entitled to the payouts even if they were not subject to the curfew.Small businesses who had previously received similar financial support are also eligible for the payouts.