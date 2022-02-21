Foreign Minister Expresses Concerns over Japan's Sado Bid in Talks with UNESCO Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed concerns over Japan's pursuit of a UNESCO World Heritage designation for the controversial Sado mine in a meeting with the UNESCO chief in Paris.Chung held a 40-minute meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in Paris on Tuesday on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.In the meeting, Chung expressed deep concerns about Japan's move, calling on UNESCO to pay particular attention to the issue and strive to ensure that Japan faithfully implements the measures it had promised to seven years ago.In 2015, some 20 imperial-era industrial sites in Japan acquired the UNESCO World Heritage designation, but Japan omitted any mention of wartime forced labor from related materials. Japan subsequently vowed to take measures to promote understanding of Tokyo's wartime forced labor and to honor the victims.Azoulay reportedly said UNESCO fully understood Seoul's concerns over the Sado mine and that it will continue to work to have Japan honor its 2015 pledge.