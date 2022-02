Photo : YONHAP News

The Russian Senate has reportedly approved the deployment of the Russian army outside the country in order to support separatists in eastern Ukraine.According to Russian news agency TASS, a total of 153 Russian senators unanimously voted to approve the use of military forces abroad on Tuesday, as requested by President Vladimir Putin.Putin earlier in the day asked the Federation Council to approve the army's use outside the country.The Senate reportedly deferred to Putin entirely on the matter, giving him full authority to decide the details of the deployment, such as the number of troops, missions and period of the overseas operation.Putin reportedly stated that he had not decided to dispatch Russian troops to the Donbas region right away, adding the decision depends on the circumstances.