Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Chung Holds Bilateral Talks with Top Diplomats of Sweden, Bulgaria

Written: 2022-02-23 09:51:12Updated: 2022-02-23 10:26:55

Chung Holds Bilateral Talks with Top Diplomats of Sweden, Bulgaria

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held separate bilateral talks with his Swedish and Bulgarian counterparts in Paris to discuss ways to promote relations between their nations.

Chung met with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Chung and Linde agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of information technology, science and startups.

Chung voiced appreciation for Sweden's active contribution to Seoul's peace efforts and agreed to maintain close communication to promote cooperation in security.

In the meeting with the Bulgarian foreign minister, Chung asked for Bulgaria's consideration and support in allowing South Korean businesses to take part in the country's infrastructure projects.

He also asked for Bulgaria's support for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The two sides exchanged opinions on regional issues including the Ukraine crisis and agreed to cooperate in the United Nations.

Minister Chung held separate bilateral talks with the top diplomats of India, Romania and Greece as well during his trip to Paris.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >