Chung Holds Bilateral Talks with Top Diplomats of Sweden, Bulgaria

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held separate bilateral talks with his Swedish and Bulgarian counterparts in Paris to discuss ways to promote relations between their nations.Chung met with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Chung and Linde agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of information technology, science and startups.Chung voiced appreciation for Sweden's active contribution to Seoul's peace efforts and agreed to maintain close communication to promote cooperation in security.In the meeting with the Bulgarian foreign minister, Chung asked for Bulgaria's consideration and support in allowing South Korean businesses to take part in the country's infrastructure projects.He also asked for Bulgaria's support for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The two sides exchanged opinions on regional issues including the Ukraine crisis and agreed to cooperate in the United Nations.Minister Chung held separate bilateral talks with the top diplomats of India, Romania and Greece as well during his trip to Paris.