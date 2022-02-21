Lee Jae-myung Believes Track Record Proves Ability, Promises Impactful Changes

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) confidently stated that proven results demonstrate his ability to lead.Lee made the remark on Tuesday during his first televised speech aired by KBS, saying he believes it is important to devise policies that people can actually feel in their everyday lives.Lee claimed to have extensive experience creating such policies, touting his record as Seongnam mayor and governor of Gyeonggi Province. Lee went on to note that he followed through on more than 95 percent of his pledges during his terms in the two posts.The candidate vowed that, if elected president, he would show the positive impact a leader can have on the daily lives of citizens.Lee said that, if he is elected on March 9, he will repay the people’s faith in him by making South Korea a country that has overcome crises to create a host of opportunities, while also establishing a fair society that is filled with the hopes and dreams of its people.