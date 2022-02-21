Yoon Suk Yeol: DP Must Be Held Accountable

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party has stressed that the ruling Democratic Party(DP) must, by all means necessary, be held accountable.Yoon made the remark on Tuesday during his first televised speech aired by TV Chosun as he described the DP as a party that deceives the people.He said that if the DP’s rational lawmakers are to take charge of the party, the DP must first be confronted by a reckoning brought on by election results.Yoon then vowed to transform the nation through cooperation with a changed DP.The candidate criticized the DP for abusing power to procure special privileges, breaking the rules and engaging in corruption for the past five years. Yoon contended that the ruling camp has devastated the lives of small business owners and people who do not own homes, driving them to desperation with its incompetence and malfeasance.Saying a corrupt society cannot grow, Yoon said corruption is not a matter of political retaliation but an issue related to the people’s livelihood.