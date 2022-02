Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop sensation BTS will stage a series of concerts in Las Vegas in April, coming nearly four months after their last performance in the U.S.According to the group's management agency Big Hit Music on Wednesday, a total of four concerts, titled "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas," will be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.The last time the septet held concerts in the U.S. was in Los Angeles in November and December of last year.The shows will be streamed in real time on large screens set up at the MGM Grand Garden Arena near the stadium for fans who were unable to acquire tickets.The final show on April 16 is set to be streamed live online.