Data: Omicron Fatality among Fully Vaccinated Drops to Seasonal Flu Levels

Data has shown the fatality rate of omicron infections among people who have completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations dropped to levels similar to that of the seasonal flu.According to a health ministry analysis of more than 136-thousand patients on Wednesday, the omicron fatality rate among individuals who received three jabs stood at zero-point-08 percent.While the general omicron fatality rate in the country currently stands at zero-point-18 percent, the rate among the fully vaccinated is tracking within a range comparable to the seasonal flu, from zero-point-05 to zero-point-one percent.The omicron fatality rate among the unvaccinated, however, was higher at zero-point-five percent, which is over five times that of the flu.Among seniors aged 60 and older, the fatality rate when fully vaccinated stood at zero-point-five percent, compared to five-point-39 percent when unvaccinated.Authorities strongly urged the unvaccinated public to get their shots without delay, saying that if vaccination rates reach a certain level, the pandemic can be treated as an endemic.