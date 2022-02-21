Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US and Allies Impose Sanctions against Russia, Warns More Readied

Written: 2022-02-23 16:39:27Updated: 2022-02-23 22:00:13

US and Allies Impose Sanctions against Russia, Warns More Readied

Photo : YONHAP News

More economic sanctions have been imposed against Russia by the U.S., with allies following suit, over what Washington has called the beginning of an "invasion of Ukraine."  

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the additional sanctions on Tuesday, warning there would be more should the Kremlin move on its ambition to "take more territory by force."

The latest sanctions are mainly directed at two major state-owned Russian banks, VEB and PSB, as well as their subsidiaries. Biden said the move would cut off the Russian government from western financing. Three families of Russian elites were also sanctioned.

They come as a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering "peacekeeping" troops into Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine after recognizing the independence of the two regions on Monday.

Following the U.S., the UK, Canada, Japan, Australia were among a flurry of allied nations announcing their coordinated sanctions, which include financial and travel restrictions. Russian elites and organizations who voted in favor of the use of force abroad were also targeted. 

Notably, Germany blocked a Russian gas pipeline, the Nord Stream 2, key to Moscow's plans to sell energy to Europe, despite knowledge the move will likely raise energy prices on the continent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >