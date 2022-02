Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean author Lee Suzy's picture book "Summer" won the fiction category at this year's BolognaRagazzi Award.According to Lee's publisher BIR Publishing on Wednesday, the theme of "Summer" comes from Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons."This is Lee's second consecutive BolognaRagazzi award, having won as the illustrator of Chinese writer Cao Wenxuan's "The Yulu Linen" in the same category.The fiction category of the BolognaRagazzi award places emphasis on not only creativity and artistic quality, but also the content and editing.Lee also made the shortlist of illustrators for this year's Hans Christian Andersen Award, considered the Nobel Prize of children's literature. This is Lee's second nomination.Lee's profile and renown is continuing to grow, having twice made the New York Times list of the best illustrated children's books as well as winning the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award for previous illustration work.