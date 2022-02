Supreme Court Justice Cho Jae-youn denied all allegations of involvement in the Daejang-dong development scandal, after speculation around him rose last week.Cho made the statement in a press conference on Wednesday after the Hankook Ilbo daily reported that Kim Man-bae, a central figure of the scandal, had allegedly promised to provide a residence to an incumbent Supreme Court judge.Cho denied ever meeting or speaking with Kim or anyone involved in the scandal and stated that he has questions as to why such an article was published just ahead of the presidential election.The Daejang-dong scandal has recently taken a front seat in the clash between leading presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party's candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, who is leveling accusations of involvement at Lee.